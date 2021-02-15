South Dakota Corn launches podcast, revamped website

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Corn has launched some new digital tools as it looks for new ways to engage with farmers.

The organization announced the launch of a revamped website, as well as a new podcast- Farming in the 605 - on Monday.

The podcast is hosted by Mike Pearson. It will focus on agricultural issues that impact farmers in South Dakota and the northern Great Plains, according to a press release from South Dakota Corn.

The updated website includes improved navigation, including information about agricultural legislation and market development.

Find more information on South Dakota Corn’s website.

