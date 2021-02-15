Advertisement

South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tanner and Libbi Shultis will get married again on May 16th at the Schade Vineyard and Winery in Volga. They originally got married in July of 2020 in a short Zoom ceremony with their pastor and close friends and family. Tanner tested positive for COVID-19 the day before their wedding, so they had to cancel their big celebration and change things last-minute to tie the knot.

A few weeks ago, the owner of Hitch Studio in Brookings, Renee Bauman, started accepting applications for a wedding giveaway worth $33,000. She wanted couples, who had been affected by COVID-19 in some way with their wedding, to submit their story on why they deserved a free celebration. She said 54 couples applied for the giveaway. Bauman and more than 20 other vendors voted for the couple they thought deserved it the most, and Tanner and Libbi won the giveaway.

The vendors are from the Sioux Falls and Brookings areas. The vendors will help provide a wedding with everything a couple would want in their celebration, including food, wedding planning, videography, photography, and attire.

Monday Munchies, Pizza Cheeks - 6:00 am segment
Monday Munchies, Pizza Cheeks - 6:30 am segment
