South Dakota reports 61 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Monday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 110,376, 106,440 of which are considered recovered. Currently, 2,092 cases are considered active.

Hospitalizations remained steady over the weekend. 86 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Overall, 6,446 South Dakotans have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 104,661 residents - 15% of the state’s population- have received at least one vaccine dose. Of those, 49,887 residents - just over 7% of the population - have received both doses.

The state did not report any new deaths Monday. Health officials reported 13 deaths over the weekend bringing the state death toll to 1,844.

