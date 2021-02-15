Stampede Point Streak Snapped In Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede lost their first game in regulation since Jan. 22 against the Sioux City Musketeers Sunday afternoon at the Tyson Events Center. Luke Toporowski and Garrett Pinoniemi scored in the loss, while Noah Grannan made the start between the pipes, stopping 18 of 21 shots on net.

For the second game in a row, the Musketeers were able to get on the board first with a goal from Brian Carrabes at the 16:25 mark of the period. The Herd was able to respond with a goal from Luke Toporowski on the power play from Garrett Pinoniemi a minute later.

Both teams looked sluggish entering the second period, but it was the Musketeers grabbing the only goal of the period with thirty-five seconds remaining. Matteo Costantini was able to bat a puck out of the air and into the back of the net on the power play for the 2-1 lead.

Christian Jimenez made it 3-1 for the home team at the 2:46 point of the third period, assisted by Chase Bradley. Pinoniemi was able to grab a consolation goal at 14:05 of the period with the assist going to Cole Sillinger. Former Stampede alternate captain Brenden Olson scored a short-handed, empty-net goal to close out the game.

The Stampede are now 13-13-3 on the season and will match up with the Lincoln Stars tomorrow night at the PREMIER Center at 6:30 p.m. The game is a makeup from the Dec. 13 game that was postponed. Tickets available at the KELOLAND Box Office. Fans can also catch the game streaming live at HockeyTV.com or listen live on KELO Radio 107.9 FM, 1320 AM or Kelo.com.

