State leaders gather for Veteran’s Parkway ribbon cutting in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A number of state and local leaders celebrated one of the largest road projects in South Dakota history with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds, and Rep. Dusty Johnson gathered in Sioux Falls Monday to offer remarks on the Veteran’s Parkway project.

The project, also known as Highway 100, is being developed as a 17-mile corridor connecting eastern and southern Sioux Falls to I-90 and I-29.

Construction on the project started in 2008. An eight-mile stretch connecting the eastern edge of the city to I-90 wrapped up late last year. Officials say they are still in the design steps of the next phase of the project, which would wrap around Sioux Falls, connecting the southern edge of the city to I-29.

Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was held indoors due to the extreme cold.

