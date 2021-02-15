Sunday Sweeps Day For SDSU Basketball At Oral Roberts

TULSA, OK (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

No. 23 South Dakota State women’s basketball won its 14th consecutive game Sunday afternoon, defeating Oral Roberts 73-61.

The Jackrabbits improved to 17-2 overall and 10-0 in conference play and shot 43.5 percent from the field. State outrebounded ORU 40-38 and outscored the Golden Eagles in the paint 38-24.

Individually, Myah Selland had a career day with 30 points eight rebounds and six assists. Paiton Burckhard scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished three assists. Tylee Irwin added 11 points and six rebounds. Haley Greer finished with three blocks and Kallie Theisen recorded five rebounds.

SDSU started the game strong with a 9-0 run. The spurt was a part of a larger 16-6 run in the first five minutes of action. The 3-pointers kept falling for Oral Roberts as the Golden Eagles hit four shots beyond the arc in the first six minutes of the quarter. SDSU never trailed in the opening frame despite being outscored 8-4 in the final 3:20 to make it a 22-20 game at the end of the first.

Both teams went back and forth in the opening four minutes of the second. Oral Roberts took its first lead of the game on a 3-pointer at the 7:22 mark to make it 25-24. Selland gave the Jacks back the lead moments later, but only to see another Golden Eagle 3-pointer to follow. State regained separation thanks to an 11-4 run to close the half with a 38-32 lead.

After Irwin started the second half with a 3-pointer, Oral Roberts scored 11 unanswered points to take a 43-41 lead. The score remained locked at 43-41 until Myah Selland’s free throws broke nearly a five minute SDSU scoring drought and tied the game back up at 43-all. The two free throws launched a 10-0 run, capped off by back-to-back 3-pointers by Greer and Sydney Stapleton to put the Jacks up 51-43 with just under three minutes remaining in the third. Oral Roberts cut the SDSU lead to 56-51 with a 3-pointer to end the quarter.

The squads traded baskets for a majority of the final quarter as the Golden Eagles got as close as 63-61 at the 3:06 mark, but a 10-0 Jackrabbit run closed out the game and clinched a 73-61 victory.

Game Notes

SDSU improved to 23-6 in the all-time series against Oral Roberts, including 18 consecutive wins

After scoring a career-best 30 points, Selland now has 1,150 career points, ranking 32nd on the all-time SDSU scoring list

Greer’s three blocks is a career high

Up Next

South Dakota State is scheduled to continue its four-game road stretch Feb. 19-20 against North Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. both nights inside the Scheels Center.

MEN’S RECAP

Six Jackrabbits scored in double figures as the South Dakota State men’s basketball team defeated Oral Roberts 95-80 Sunday at the Mabee Center.

South Dakota State (12-5, 6-2 Summit League) pulled even with North Dakota State and South Dakota atop the conference standings. Oral Roberts (11-9, 8-4) dropped to fourth place.

The Golden Eagles took a 44-43 halftime lead and 51-49 with 17:29 to play. The rest of the game belonged to the visitors draped in yellow.

State scored the game’s next 12 points amid a 16-3 run. Oral Roberts would draw no closer than eight the rest of the way as the Jackrabbits salvaged a split of the two-game weekend series.

Douglas Wilson sparked the SDSU offense with a team-high 23 points. Baylor Scheierman compiled his 11th double-double, scoring 22 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and distributing seven assists.

Alex Arians posted his fifth career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Charlie Easley (12 points), Matt Dentlinger (10) and Luke Appel (10) also reached double figures for State.

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas kept up his hot shooting. One night after a career-best 42-point effort, he scored a game-high 30 points on 9-of-23 shooting. Kareem Thompson added 18 and Kevin Obanor scored 10.

SDSU dominated the boards, owning a 52-32 advantage on the glass, with four Jackrabbits hauling in at least seven caroms.

The Jacks shot 48.5 percent, making 8-of-18 3-pointers and 23-of-29 at the free-throw line. Oral Roberts shot 35 percent (24-of-68) and converted only one of its nine layups, as the Jackrabbits enjoyed a 44-14 advantage on points in the paint.

Notes

Easley scored in double figures for the first time in his college career.

Wilson tallied his 14th career 20-point game.

Scheierman eclipsed the 20-point mark for the second time.

Arians’ double-double was his first this season.

The last time six Jacks scored in double figures was in a 100-58 win at Western Illinois on Dec. 28, 2018.

SDSU (6-2), North Dakota State (9-3) and South Dakota (9-3) have equal .750 winning percentages in Summit League play.

Up Next

SDSU is scheduled to play at North Dakota State Friday and Saturday. Game times are 7:30 p.m. each night in Fargo, N.D.

