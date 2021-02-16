Advertisement

100 animals die in Indiana pet store fire

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A fire at an Indiana pet store resulted in approximately 100 animals dying from smoke inhalation.

Several fire departments responded to Uncle Bill’s Pet Center in Indianapolis after an alarm went off Monday night.

When crews arrived, they saw thick black smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in an hour.

The Indianapolis Star reports approximately 40 dogs, 25 parakeets and other animals were among those that perished in the smoke.

The newspaper also said crews rescued animals from the burning building, and those that survived received a medical evaluation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on...
South Dakota & Minnesota communities experience rolling blackouts Tuesday
Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday
A South Dakota couple will get a free wedding from a variety of local vendors from the Sioux...
South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
East River Electric customers asked to conserve energy
Pizza Cheeks
New downtown Sioux Falls pizzeria impresses with New York Style inspired pizza

Latest News

House Democrats beat back hundreds of amendments from Republicans who have raised concerns that...
Stimulus checks, school and business aid: Highlights of COVID-19 relief bill in House
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Senate panels call former Capitol Police chief to testify
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took...
Biden administration increasing vaccine supplies
File photo.
South Dakota PUC: Polar vortex has created an ‘unprecedented’ demand for power
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes