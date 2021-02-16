217 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 cases inched upwards in South Dakota Tuesday, though they still remained substantially lower than the highs seen late last year.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 217 new coronavirus cases, bringing total known cases in the state to 110,593.

The state currently has 2,204 active cases, an increase of over 100 from Monday. After months of steep decline, active cases have hovered just above 2,000 over the past week. However, they still remain around 10% of the total the state saw in November and early December.

Total COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 1,844.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease rose by 11 to 97. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.5% of hospital beds and 4.4% of ICU beds.

Health officials say 104,915 South Dakotans - roughly 12% of the state’s population - have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. This is an increase of 254 from Monday. A total of 50,345 South Dakotans - about 5.6% of the population - have received both doses, update nearly 500 from Monday.

South Dakota continues to be among the top ten of U.S. states in percentage of doses administered and the percentage of people who have received at least one dose. Alaska is currently leading the country in vaccination rate; over 25% of the state has received at least one dose. Around 11% of people in both Minnesota and Iowa have received at least one dose - slightly below the national average of 12%.

