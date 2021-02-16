Advertisement

217 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday

File photo.
File photo.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Active COVID-19 cases inched upwards in South Dakota Tuesday, though they still remained substantially lower than the highs seen late last year.

The South Dakota Department of Health reported 217 new coronavirus cases, bringing total known cases in the state to 110,593.

The state currently has 2,204 active cases, an increase of over 100 from Monday. After months of steep decline, active cases have hovered just above 2,000 over the past week. However, they still remain around 10% of the total the state saw in November and early December.

Total COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 1,844.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease rose by 11 to 97. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 3.5% of hospital beds and 4.4% of ICU beds.

Health officials say 104,915 South Dakotans - roughly 12% of the state’s population - have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine dose. This is an increase of 254 from Monday. A total of 50,345 South Dakotans - about 5.6% of the population - have received both doses, update nearly 500 from Monday.

South Dakota continues to be among the top ten of U.S. states in percentage of doses administered and the percentage of people who have received at least one dose. Alaska is currently leading the country in vaccination rate; over 25% of the state has received at least one dose. Around 11% of people in both Minnesota and Iowa have received at least one dose - slightly below the national average of 12%.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on...
South Dakota & Minnesota communities experience rolling blackouts Tuesday
Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday
A South Dakota couple will get a free wedding from a variety of local vendors from the Sioux...
South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
East River Electric customers asked to conserve energy
Pizza Cheeks
New downtown Sioux Falls pizzeria impresses with New York Style inspired pizza

Latest News

File photo.
South Dakota PUC: Polar vortex has created an ‘unprecedented’ demand for power
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Pfizer vaccine
Minnesota nears giving 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses
Former state legislator announces 2022 bid for state office