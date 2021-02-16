Advertisement

Biden extends pandemic help for homeowners; renters wait

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is extending a ban on housing foreclosures to June 30 to help homeowners struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The moratorium on foreclosures of federally guaranteed mortgages had been set to expire on March 31. On his first day in office, Biden had extended the moratorium from Jan. 31. Census Bureau figures show that almost 12% of homeowners with mortgages were late on their payments.

The White House says the coordinated actions announced Tuesday by the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture also will extend to June 30 the enrollment window for borrowers who want to request mortgage payment forbearance — a pause or reduction in payments — and will provide up to six additional months of forbearance for borrowers who entered forbearance on or before June 30 of last year.

The White House says more than 10 million homeowners are behind on mortgage payments and Biden’s actions are to help keep people in their homes amid “a housing affordability crisis” triggered by the pandemic. It says “homeowners will receive urgently needed relief as we face this unprecedented national emergency.”

Biden’s administration says extending forbearance policies “will provide critical support to homeowners of color, who make up a disproportionate share of borrowers” having trouble paying their loans because of hardships related to the pandemic.

The actions announced Tuesday don’t address a federal moratorium through March 31 on evictions of tenants who’ve fallen behind on rent.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday
A South Dakota couple will get a free wedding from a variety of local vendors from the Sioux...
South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
East River Electric customers asked to conserve energy
Pizza Cheeks
New downtown Sioux Falls pizzeria impresses with New York Style inspired pizza
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Marie Holmes is accused of giving away more than $1 million worth of Lamarr McDow's clothes and...
$188 million Powerball jackpot winner sued by former fiancé
In this file photo taken April 12, 1963 Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rev. Martin Luther King...
Birmingham jail logs with MLK signatures up for sale
While the world clamors for vaccines, manufacturers deal with supply difficulties.
Vaccine manufacturers face supply challenges
Chris Studer Interview
Chris Studer Interview - for web
At least one of the rockets launched at a U.S.-led military base in northern Iraq landed in a...
US-led coalition: Rocket attack in Iraq killed contractor