Cold snap puts pressure on regional power grid

By Miranda Paige
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on to help conserve energy to help out our neighbors who share the same power grid.

When it’s cold we tend to use a lot more electricity, especially with more people working from home, but there are some easy steps we can all take to reduce our electric usage:

Turn down the thermostat a few degrees. Also, turn off any unnecessary lights. And hold off on using any large appliances like your dishwasher.

You may be wondering, it’s been this cold before, why are being asked to do this?  It’s because it isn’t just cold here. Farther south, states like Texas are seeing unprecedented cold temperatures. So they’re also using more electricity. And we’re all on the same grid.

South Dakota is a part of the Southwest Power Pool, which manages the electric grid from Texas to the Canadian border.

“This is how much capacity that we have to generate electricity and here’s how much energy is being used and we’re getting awfully close to the amount, you know surpassing the amount of generation that we have,” said Chris Studer, Public Relations Officer for East River Electric.

If we use too much electricity, “The Southwest Power Pool will be asking utilities to have planned outages in certain areas,” said Studer.

It’s not just an electrical problem. The cold temperatures are also causing a natural gas shortage.

The City of Crooks owns and operates their own natural gas company. Mayor Butch Oseby says because places in the south like Texas are experiencing extremely cold temperatures some natural gas wells are frozen.

“So consequently we’re looking at 4 to 5 times higher gas prices on your monthly bill then you would have in the normal time. I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this in the last 30 years,” said Mayor Oseby.

So they are asking everyone to do their part to conserve energy.

