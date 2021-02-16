Advertisement

Fire sparked by portable heater destroys Watertown home

(WTVG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was hurt but a home was completely destroyed after a fire broke out in Watertown.

The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. Monday at a mobile home in the northwest part of the city, according to Watertown Fire Rescue.

Everyone had made it out safely by the time crews arrived. However, the fire destroyed the home and all the possessions inside.

Investigators say the fire was caused by a portable heating unit.

Temperatures in the region hovered around -15 to -20 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the fire. Crews were on the scene for around three hours.

Watertown fire crews also responded to two other reports of fires in the frigid overnight hours, though both reports turned out to be false alarms.

