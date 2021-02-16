Advertisement

Former state legislator announces 2022 bid for state office

Jordan Youngberg of Madison has announced his candidacy for the Commissioner of School and Public Lands.
(KOTA)
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - A former South Dakota state senator has announced his intentions to run for state office in 2022.

Jordan Youngberg announced Tuesday he would be seeking the office of South Dakota’s Commissioner of School and Public Lands.

Youngberg served in the state legislator from 2017 to 2020, before resigning from that position to take a job with the state treasurer’s office.

“I have a fierce desire to continue serving our state, and I believe that my conservative, hardworking approach is a perfect fit to lead the office of South Dakota School & Public Lands,” said Youngberg. “As South Dakota’s next Commissioner, I’m committed to utilizing my legislative experience and commitment to financial stewardship to ensure the office continues to effectively maintain all properties and allocate funds to our school districts.”

The office oversees the management of schools, endowment lands, and trust funds owned or administered by the state. Current commissioner Ryan Brunner is unable to seek reelection due to being term limited.

Youngberg served as majority whip during the 2019 legislative session. Currently, there are no other announced candidates for this office.

Most Read

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on...
South Dakota & Minnesota communities experience rolling blackouts Tuesday
Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday
A South Dakota couple will get a free wedding from a variety of local vendors from the Sioux...
South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
East River Electric customers asked to conserve energy
Pizza Cheeks
New downtown Sioux Falls pizzeria impresses with New York Style inspired pizza

Latest News

File photo.
South Dakota PUC: Polar vortex has created an ‘unprecedented’ demand for power
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
File photo.
217 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota Tuesday
Pfizer vaccine
Minnesota nears giving 1 million coronavirus vaccine doses