Frigid conditions in the South lead to rolling blackouts in the Upper Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Because of the extreme cold and record-breaking temperatures in parts of the country, South Dakotans are being asked to conserve energy.

With millions of Americans facing sub-freezing temperatures, the strain on the region’s power grid is reaching a dangerous level.

“This is an extreme situation,” Chris Studer, of East River Electric Power Cooperative, said. “Never in the history of the Southwest Power Pool, which goes back to the 1940′s, have they ever run out, or gotten close to running out, of generation.”

The Southwest Power Pool, or SPP, services more than a dozen states. And while the Upper Midwest is prepared for a high level of energy use during the winter months, other states that are currently blanketed with frigid conditions are not.

“When you cover a whole region with that much cold that’s when you run into energy constraints, and it’s just all intertwined,” Tom Glanzer, of NorthWestern Energy, said. “If you think about the electric system as probably the biggest machine in the world, everything’s pretty much intertwined from Canada all the way down to Texas.”

South Dakota has faced power outages and rolling blackouts before, but not simply because of low temperatures.

“During the 2005 ice storm, we did have rolling blackouts in South Dakota on the NorthWestern Energy system, but most of our system was laying on the ground because of the ice,” Glanzer said.

However, if each person does their part, this stint is expected to pass within days.

“I think through the next 24 hours really is critical, because you think, well it’s not going to be that big of a deal if I do this or do that, but if you have millions of people across a big chunk of the United States willing to reduce their energy usage by just a little bit that can add up to a lot and that can be really helpful,” Studer said.

A steady rise in temperatures in South Dakota and across much of the region this week will also help reduce that energy strain.

***Note: videos are from the Dakota News Now morning show on Feb. 16, before any rolling blackouts were implemented.

