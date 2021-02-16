Advertisement

Iowa seeing thousands more vaccinated despite weather

Iowa County could vaccinate 1,600 people a day in its new larger facility with enough doses.
Iowa County could vaccinate 1,600 people a day in its new larger facility with enough doses.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa continues to see thousands of people vaccinated, despite a weather system that has pushed freezing air and snow into the state in recent days.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that there are now more people in Iowa who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose than the number who have been infected by the coronavirus. By midday Tuesday, more than 487,000 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state’s online virus-tracking dashboard showed more than 356,000 cases had been confirmed in the state.

Still, hospitalizations for the virus in Iowa have ticked up in recent days, with 40 people admitted to Iowa hospitals in the last day.

