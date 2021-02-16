Jakob Dobney has his Tanagers on top in Boys Class “A” Basketball

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though his father was a wrestler, Jakob Dobney grew up watching different shades of red on the basketball court.

“We used to watch the old 2010-2011 Chicago Bulls and I got really into basketball watching Derrick Rose. I’ve been watching Vermillion basketball since I was in 5th and 6th grade,” Vermillion Senior Guard Jakob Dobney says.

As Jakob began playing for the Tanagers several years later he’d often be the one turning red. “We’ve had to probably calm him down at times in the past as a sophomore and even last year as a junior. But he’s kind of seen it all too here when you’ve played for three years now and he’s going on, whatever that is, 50 some games,” Vermillion Head Coach Jay Drake says.

Helping Dobney gain new perspective heading into his senior year. “When I was younger yeah, I used to get in my head a lot. If you really just focus on the next play, focus on getting a stop, focus on getting a bucket, whatever, I think you can really break out of that mentality where you really doubt yourself,” Jakob says.

He’s had ice water in his veins this season, leading the top-ranked Tanagers in scoring and to a perfect 16-0 record. “He can score in different ways. His mid-range game is very good for a high school kid. And he can shoot the three and get to the basket. He’s been a lot more consistent this year, he’s been focused, he’s been locked in, and it’s good to see a kid that puts in that much time to see him have some success,” Drake says.

If there’s one thing that still might raise Jakob’s ire, it’s the Tanagers state tournament drought. “You look up almost every day and you see last state tournament appearance in 1989. Hopefully it shows every time I’m out there playing for my teammates, for the fans, for my parents, for the coaches,” Dobney says.

And just how cool it would be to put an end to it!

In Vermillion, Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

