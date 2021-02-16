One More Cold Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Wind Chill Warning is in effect through the rest of this morning. After that, we will see the clouds gradually increase. Highs for some of us in the east will be stuck below zero. Most of us should make it in the single digits above zero for highs today.

Overnight, there’s a chance we could see a few flurries across the region. Otherwise we’ll be mostly cloudy with lows dropping back into the single digits and teens below zero. We should rebound nicely for Wednesday. After a slight chance of a morning flurry, highs will be back in the teens for most of us!

Through the rest of the week, the temperature will continue to rise! We should be pushing 20 by Friday. Over the weekend, the clouds will increase, but temps will keep going up. By Sunday, most of us should be in the mid 30s for highs with 40s out west. The temperatures will continue to climb early next week. By next Tuesday, most of us will have a shot at 40 with 50s being possible out west!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.