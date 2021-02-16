Police: Rapid City woman, 82, likely targeted in killing

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Police say an 82-year-old Rapid City woman who was found dead in her house was likely killed by someone who targeted her.

Police say they have reason to believe that the suspect had a specific interest in victimizing Reta McGovern, but they did not provide details, citing the ongoing investigation.

A relative found McGovern with a cut to her throat last Wednesday.

Police are still searching for a suspect and they are asking neighbors to review surveillance footage for anyone who may have been on foot in the area on the morning of Feb. 10.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.