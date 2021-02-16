Power outages hit northeastern South Dakota amid deep freeze

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Temperatures have barely reached above zero recently in northeastern South Dakota. And now the rolling power outages across the region are making for a potentially dangerous situation.

Local electrical co-ops have been trying to stay on top of when power outages will take affect. But the high demand for electricity across the Great Plains is making that effort difficult to do. And in turn creates unknowns of if and when people can expect to lose power in an already frigid situation.

Northern Electric Co-op Communications Director Ben Dunsmoor said although the area saw some outages Tuesday morning, everybody in the co-op had power back on by mid-morning. But he said that doesn’t mean outages are over with in the area. And ultimately when and where they hit are out of the co-op’s control.

“The grid operators started turning off things in our area, and we started to see some of those rolling outages. Fortunately, everybody’s back on right now. But we are telling people to prepare to see these throughout the day today.” Dunsmoor said.

The freezing temperatures the northern Plains have seen combined with the heavy winter storms farther south have put a massive strain on the power grid. And it all came together at the same time to pile onto the situation.

“This was just kind of a perfect storm where everybody saw that demand all at once, all the way through the central United States. And all utilities are facing this.”

Because the demand has been so widespread, local co-ops are at the mercy of the Southwest Power Pool. And not even their building are safe from outages.

“We’ve been having our generator operating, so that our office and our building is operating off the grid. So we’re trying to do our part too by conserving energy.” Dunsmoor said.

The outages are compounding the freezing temperatures northeastern South Dakota has seen for almost a week. In response, the Aberdeen Police Department is offering to help people find warm places to stay or resources if they lose power.

Support Services Captain Tanner Johndahl said the effort is trying to mitigate any additional issues the outages may cause.

“Biggest thing we’re looking to make sure we’re taking care of anybody that might lose power for an extended period of time. Or their home may not hold that heat or they’re not able to make something to eat. Or at least take care of some of the basic essentials for that time frame.” Jondahl said.

Dunsmoor said that Northern Electric is working to stay on top of the outages when they can and get more information out quickly. But he said people still need to conserve power and be ready at a moment’s notice to lose electricity.

“My best advice for the next maybe two days, is just prepare that winter survival kit. Prepare things at your house. Prepare like you could possibly lose power, because a lot of times it’s short notice. We don’t know when it’s going to happen.” Dunsmoor said.

Xcel Energy has a list of items to include in an emergency kit. Those items include a battery powered radio, a flashlight and spare batteries. You should also have a supply of bottled water and non-perishable food, along with a first aid kit.

