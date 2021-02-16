Advertisement

Schools, businesses in Brandon contend with power outages

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Brandon woke up to an unexpected power outage Tuesday.

Fortunately, the Brandon Valley School District already had a late start, but businesses were not as lucky as many had to close their doors or even give food away for free.

For some students in Brandon, the school day started a little dark, “Got them inside where it was warm, kept them inside and got them to their classrooms and started the school day by the light of a battery-operated laptop,” said Brandon Valley School District Superintendent Jarod Larson.

The Superintendent says power across the district was restored before 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Businesses in the area experienced a powerless morning as well.

“It was a painfully expensive morning; the pumps went down people couldn’t get fuel,” said Brandon’s Coffee Cup Deli Manager Sheila Jonas.

The Coffee Cup is usually a busy spot most mornings for fuel, coffee, and food. However, on Tuesday many customers were met with a giveaway.

“A lot of people got free breakfast this morning as soon as the power went out it was waste the food or give it away. We did a customer appreciation this morning and gave them the food so we didn’t have to throw it away,” Jonas said.

Other businesses close their doors for the day, after not being able to serve their morning crowd.

With no power, the Coffee Cup had payment problems as well.

“It’ll store information, the credit card machine will store for a little while but after time the batteries go down and the storage gets full and then we can’t take credit cards. It was down for so long that we just got to where we could just do cash only,” Jonas added.

No fuel, no food, and no payments left staff stranded, “Stand with our hands behind our back and wait for the power to come back on, not much we can do until we can cook again,” the Deli Manager said.

Once the light’s turned back on, it was back to work, “Thank god the power’s back on and I better get back to work now that we’re up and going,” said Jonas.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on...
UPDATE : More blackouts could be coming Wednesday
Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday
A South Dakota couple will get a free wedding from a variety of local vendors from the Sioux...
South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Police: Rapid City woman, 82, likely targeted in killing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Temperatures have barely reached above zero recently in northeastern South Dakota. And now the...
Power outages hit northeastern South Dakota amid deep freeze
File photo.
Iowa seeing thousands more vaccinated despite weather
Iowa County could vaccinate 1,600 people a day in its new larger facility with enough doses.
Iowa seeing thousands more vaccinated despite weather