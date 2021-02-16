Advertisement

South Dakota & Minnesota communities experience rolling blackouts Tuesday

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on to help conserve energy to help out our neighbors who share the same power grid.(KSFY)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The frigid temperatures continue to put a strain on power resources.

According to Chris Studer, Chief Member and Public Relations Officer for East River Electric, that strain prompted the Southwest Power Pool to order a 200 megawatt outage at 7:00 Tuesday morning in the Western Area Power Administration, which includes eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota.

East River says substations in western Minnesota were de-energized. It impacted about 2,000 members of Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative and City of Tyler customers.

Around the same time, substations serving Southeastern Electric customers were de-energized. That affected about 2,200 customers in the Viborg, Hurley and Menno areas.

At 7:30, they were directed to de-energize another 200 megawatts. so they de-energized substations serving Sioux Valley Energy members on the east side of Sioux Falls – totalling about 5,700 consumers.

The Redfield, Cresbard and Mansfield areas were de-energized just before 8:00 a.m. affecting FEM Electric and Northern Electric consumers.

Power was restored to Viborg, Hurley and Menno areas before 8:00 a.m.

Studer says East River Electric expects 30-45 minute outages on a rolling basis Tuesday morning.

Sioux Valley Energy also reported nearly 7000 members without power in the Sioux Falls/Brandon area Tuesday morning.

It expects the outage to last approximately one hour.

