South Dakota & Minnesota communities experience rolling blackouts Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The frigid temperatures continue to put a strain on power resources.

According to Chris Studer, Chief Member and Public Relations Officer for East River Electric, that strain prompted the Southwest Power Pool to order a 200 megawatt outage at 7:00 Tuesday morning in the Western Area Power Administration, which includes eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota.

East River says substations in western Minnesota were de-energized. It impacted about 2,000 members of Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative and City of Tyler customers.

Around the same time, substations serving Southeastern Electric customers were de-energized. That affected about 2,200 customers in the Viborg, Hurley and Menno areas.

At 7:30, they were directed to de-energize another 200 megawatts. so they de-energized substations serving Sioux Valley Energy members on the east side of Sioux Falls – totalling about 5,700 consumers.

The Redfield, Cresbard and Mansfield areas were de-energized just before 8:00 a.m. affecting FEM Electric and Northern Electric consumers.

Power was restored to Viborg, Hurley and Menno areas before 8:00 a.m.

Studer says East River Electric expects 30-45 minute outages on a rolling basis Tuesday morning.

Sioux Valley Energy also reported nearly 7000 members without power in the Sioux Falls/Brandon area Tuesday morning.

It expects the outage to last approximately one hour.

