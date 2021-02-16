South Dakota officials celebrate Veterans Parkway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to honor Veterans Parkway as the project nears completion.

The Veterans Parkway project in eastern Sioux Falls is one of the largest projects in South Dakota Department of Transportation history.

The original vision for Veterans Parkway began nearly three decades ago, and the initial funding for it was first seen in 2005.

Many states across the U.S saw a significant decrease in highway funding due to the pandemic, but that was not the case for the Rushmore state.

“South Dakota, in the fiscal year 2020, we saw a four percent increase in our state highway funds,” said Craig Smith, the Director of Operations for the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

The completion of this project should help the city continue to expand.

“It’s a huge opportunity for Sioux Falls to continue to grow and provide economic opportunities for citizens throughout the region,” said South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds.

Some businesses on the east side of town were negatively impacted by the construction, but are happy with the results.

“Since the road has been put here customers have had a much easier time getting from one side of town to the other,” said Peyton Brokiewicz, the assistant manager at Sherman Williams.

The hope is that Veterans Parkway will serve the area for years to come.

“This is a much bigger day in the history of Sioux Falls and South Dakota than most voters realize,” said South Dakota Representative, Dusty Johnson.

Officials say the final touches of the project should be completed by 2026.

