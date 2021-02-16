South Dakotans urged to conserve energy to avoid potential for rolling blackouts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The next 48 hours will be vital in South Dakota, when it comes to preserving our regional power grid.

Millions are without power Monday night as frigid temperatures sweep across the country.

Some energy companies have begun implementing rolling power outages in response to overwhelming demand for power during record-setting low temperatures and wind chills.

South Dakotans are being asked to reduce electric and natural gas use in an effort to mitigate the risk of more widespread and longer-lasting outages during the extreme cold weather.

