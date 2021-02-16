Advertisement

Stars shine in big win over Stampede

Herd lose ground in playoff chase
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Stampede dropped a 6-2 decision to the Lincoln Stars at the PREMIER Center Monday night. Will Dineen and Garrett Pinoniemi scored for the Herd, while Burnham made the start in net, stopping 32 of 38 shots.The Herd last defeated the Stars 10-4 the last time the two faced each other in Lincoln.

The Stars returned the favor tonight and started with a goal 1:10 into the first period. The Stampede held the Stars to one goal through the first 20 minutes, but Jack O’Leary tallied back-to-back short-handed goal to put the home team down 3-0. Will Dineen scored on a miscued puck behind the net at 14:42 of the second period to bring Sioux Falls back within two. Yu Sato scored for Lincoln 48 seconds into the third period but Garrett Pinoniemi responded with a goal at 9:28 with the assist to Ryan Healey for his first career USHL point. The Stars finished the period with a pair of goals from James Stefan and Cole Craft to win 6-2.

The Stampede drop to 13-14-3 on the season and will take a trip to Des Moines to take on the Buccaneers before finishing the weekend with back-to-back games against the Tri-City Storm in Kearney, Neb. 7 p.m. puck drops Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

