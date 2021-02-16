Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Henry senior strives to be the best

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week is from Clark and is a star senior at Henry High School.

Henry High School senior Charlie Kelly is a competitive kid.

“I’m always up for a challenge. I like competing. I like going and getting something. I like working towards a goal and I like achieving it,” said Charlie.

“I’ve had Charlie since he was in the 6th grade as a student, and had him since the 8th grade as a football player. What makes Charlie a great student and a football player is the same thing. Any time Charlie can’t do something, he’s going to keep working at it until he can do something,” said math teacher and football coach Nicholas Ernst.

That attitude and work ethic has lead to a lot of success in football, basketball, and track. And in the classroom, where he is a 4.05 student.

“You gotta enjoy the process. That’s the big thing with weightlifting, with sports, with the school. You just to enjoy it. You’re around your friends right now. What’s not to enjoy,” said Charlie.

Charlie has a future plan that involves and college and athletics.

“I’m going to go to Mount Marty University and major in nursing. I’ve got a scholarship to go play a little football down there, so I’ll see where it takes me,” Charlie said.

And he says it will a tough to leave Henry high, but he left a mark.

“I had such a good connection with a lot of the teachers. I’ve been with some of these teachers for ten years now. They’ve taught me since I was a little kid. You’re almost friends with them at this point,” said Charlie.

“This class changed the culture. Charlie is a big reason why for that. I believe that the culture that they left behind will help us in Henry for the next five-ten years,” Ernst said.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Charlie gets a $250 scholarship from the Codington-Clark Electric Cooperative which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

