Advertisement

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) - The U.S.-led coalition says the contractor who was killed after a barrage of rockets struck near an airport in northern Iraq was not an American national.

U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto did not provide further details on Tuesday about the citizenship of the contractor killed in the attack late Monday that struck near Irbil’s airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region.

The Trump administration had warned the death of a U.S. contractor would be a red line and provoke U.S. escalation in Iraq against Iran-backed groups. The official position of President Joe Biden is not yet clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday
A South Dakota couple will get a free wedding from a variety of local vendors from the Sioux...
South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
East River Electric customers asked to conserve energy
Pizza Cheeks
New downtown Sioux Falls pizzeria impresses with New York Style inspired pizza
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
Regional energy providers ask customers to limit electric, gas usage

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2010 file photo, Dominican artist Johnny Pacheco poses for...
Johnny Pacheco, an idol in world of salsa, dies at age 85
In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, Joseph Lupo, an employee of the grocery chain Lidl,...
Vaccine delays leave grocery workers feeling expendable
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Hundreds stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, some in tactical gear engaging in bloody...
Dozens charged in Capitol riots spewed extremist rhetoric
This could be the first major test for the Biden administration on its Iran policy, how to find...
Investigation underway after Iraq rocket attack kills contractor