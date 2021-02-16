Warmer Temperatures on the Way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have officially made it through the coldest days that were in our forecast and now our trend will continue to take us on the up and up as we get through the rest of the week. Clouds will build in for tonight and leave us with a chance for some light snow tonight and into Wednesday morning. Accumulations from a dusting to a few tenths of an inch will be possible at best.

Morning lows on Wednesday will be below zero by a few degrees which is a major improvement from the last few mornings. Clouds will clear from west to east throughout the day Wednesday with highs in the lower double digits east and mid teens west. By Thursday and Friday expect plenty of sunshine for both days with highs on Thursday reaching the mid to upper teens east and lower 20′s west then on Friday getting to the upper teens east and even near 30 along and west of the Missouri!

Clouds will build in for the start of the weekend temporarily, but that won’t stop temperatures from warming up. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20′s east and mid to upper 30′s west. Sunday will be the first time in several days when highs will be above freezing everywhere. We’ll see more sunshine at the start of next week with highs remaining above freezing.

Our weather pattern will remain rather uneventful in terms of precipitation, but temperatures will certainly be much more mild by the time we get to the middle of next week. 40′s will be likely for several days in western South Dakota while the area will at least be above freezing throughout nearly all of next week.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.