Watertown family loses everything in fire

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is without everything after their Watertown home caught on fire.

According to the Watertown Fire Department, a portable heater caused the fire on the north end of the city at a mobile home park. The home was on 12th Avenue NW.

It started around 10:15 PM Tuesday.

Everyone was able to get out of the home safely, but the house and all of the family’s possession’s inside were destroyed.

