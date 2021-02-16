Advertisement

West Lyon and Central boys roll in first round playoff wins

Wildcats and Lyons have lob-sided first round wins
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INWOOD and ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon boys jumped out to an early lead and never looked back Monday night when they beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 66-39. And the same applied for Central Lyon when they broke open a close game at half-time with Sheldon and went on to win 73-50. The O-Rabs were within 5 points in the 3rd quarter, but Zach Lutmer’s half-court bank shot for 3 helped put the game out of reach as the Lions advanced.

