1 dead after overnight house fire in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An early morning fire in Yankton has left one person dead.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home near the Yankton high school around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Asst. Yankton Fire Chief Larry Nickles.

When crews arrived, they learned one person was still inside the home. Nickles said most of the house was engulfed in flames, and firefighters were unable to get to the victim.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in about 20 minutes. They found the victim’s body shortly afterwards.

Crews had to contend with frigid cold, as temperatures were below zero at the time. The first fire hydrant crews tried tapping into was frozen, though Nickles said this didn’t play a substantial role in efforts to control the flames. Firefighters were able to quickly access a second hydrant, and had enough water in the trucks on scene to attack the fire.

The home was completely destroyed. Nickles told Dakota Radio Group there were three people living in the home at the time and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

