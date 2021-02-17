Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 16th

Busy night in HS hoops, tough loss for USD VB and more honors for SDSU’s Selland
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 16th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, February 16th
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington boys and girls picked up wins over Tea Area, although the Titan boys led at half-time. Leanne Williamson reflects on having the 22 game conference win streak snapped Monday night and more honors for Selland as the Jacks remain unbeaten in the Summit League.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on...
UPDATE : More blackouts could be coming Wednesday
Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Police: Rapid City woman, 82, likely targeted in killing
A South Dakota couple will get a free wedding from a variety of local vendors from the Sioux...
South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

Tuesday night HS basketball recap with highlights from Sioux Falls, Brandon, Hartford and Tea
Highlights from 4 games in Tuesday night’s high school basketball recap
More honors for Selland as SDSU women remain perfect in Summit League
Selland honored again and the Jacks stay unbeaten in Summit League play
USD's Williamson reflects on first Summit League volleyball loss in 23 matches for Coyotes
Williamson reflects on USD’s first volleyball loss in 23 Summit League matches
Jakob Dobney and his Vermilion Tanagers are still unbeaten in Class "A" hoops
Jakob Dobney has his Tanagers on top in Boys Class “A” Basketball