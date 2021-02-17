Advertisement

$2 million donation could bring ice skating, new playground downtown

The project would rename the area the Jacobson Plaza at Falls Park. The new additions would sit...
The project would rename the area the Jacobson Plaza at Falls Park. The new additions would sit to the north of Levitt Shell.(Pigeon605)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Pigeon605) - Ice skating downtown just took a huge step forward thanks to a $2 million donation.

Sioux Falls business owners Garry and Dianne Jacobson are pledging to donate $2 million toward an ice ribbon at Falls Park West, along with an all-inclusive playground.

“We really think it’s a special day for our parks system but also just a special day for Sioux Falls,” said Don Kearney, the city’s director of parks and recreation.

“The thing Garry mentioned to me is that Sioux Falls has been really good to their family and their business, and he just wants to be able to give back.”

The city has “kicked around these ideas for a few years now, and the downtown 2025 plan has always talked about having downtown ice and creating a year-round downtown, and we also had interest in doing an all-inclusive playground and were always looking for the right opportunity,” Kearney said.

Unlike a traditional ice rink, ice ribbons are growing in popularity nationwide and offer a path-like route around a park or development where all skaters move in the same direction.

Read more about the project on pigeon605.com.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on...
UPDATE : More blackouts could be coming Wednesday
Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Police: Rapid City woman, 82, likely targeted in killing
A South Dakota couple will get a free wedding from a variety of local vendors from the Sioux...
South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

The path to sobriety
The path to sobriety
The 100,000-square-foot anchor to the mall has been co-listed with Sioux Falls-based Bender...
Former Sears space listed for lease – and not as retail space
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
GOP lawmakers try to increase scrutiny on ballot initatives
These cold temperatures are also affecting wind turbines. Officials say it's not the main...
Wind turbines affected by cold temperatures