Advertisement

4 killed in crash near Wagner

(KWTX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a two-vehicle crash near Wagner left four people dead.

The accident took place around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of S.D. Highway 46 and S.D. Highway 50.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a car driving south on Highway 50 failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a westbound SUV. The car went into the ditch and started on fire.

Three occupants of the car - the 31-year-old female driver, a 28-year-old female passenger, and a 33-year-old male passenger - were taken to a Wagner hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A 27-year-old male passenger was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 64-year-old woman driving the SUV died at the scene.

No names have been released in connection to the crash.

Troopers say none of the people involved in the crash appeared to be wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on...
UPDATE : More blackouts could be coming Wednesday
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Police: Rapid City woman, 82, likely targeted in killing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The 100,000-square-foot anchor to the mall has been co-listed with Sioux Falls-based Bender...
Former Sears space listed for lease – and not as retail space
These cold temperatures are also affecting wind turbines. Officials say it's not the main...
Wind turbines affected by cold temperatures

Latest News

South Dakota to lower vaccination age to 65 next week
7th Annual Frost Fest in Brookings Feb. 19-21.
Warmup expected just in time for 7th Annual Frost Fest
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
No power outages reported in region Wednesday; SPP remains under alert
Black Hawk neighborhood amid ground collapse (file photo, KOTA)
Senate rejects loans for victims of disasters