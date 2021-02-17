4 killed in crash near Wagner

WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a two-vehicle crash near Wagner left four people dead.

The accident took place around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of S.D. Highway 46 and S.D. Highway 50.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a car driving south on Highway 50 failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a westbound SUV. The car went into the ditch and started on fire.

Three occupants of the car - the 31-year-old female driver, a 28-year-old female passenger, and a 33-year-old male passenger - were taken to a Wagner hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A 27-year-old male passenger was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 64-year-old woman driving the SUV died at the scene.

No names have been released in connection to the crash.

Troopers say none of the people involved in the crash appeared to be wearing seat belts.

