Authorities investigating crash in northern Sioux Falls

Multiple agencies responded to a crash along Highway 38 Wednesday morning.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several agencies responded to a crash in northwestern Sioux Falls around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

It happened along Highway 38 between La Mesa Drive and Marion Road, which is west of I-29.

Dakota News Now reporter Scott Engen was on scene, but authorities wouldn’t give him any details of what happened. Engen said he could see that two vehicles were involved though. We’ve reached out to Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety to get more information on the crash.

Sioux Falls police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue all responded to the crash.

Earlier in the morning, less than an inch of snow had fallen in the Sioux Falls area. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 5:00 AM Wednesday, warning people about the snow. They encouraged drivers to take their time because of slippery roads.

