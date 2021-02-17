Advertisement

Deadwood to open South Dakota’s first sportsbook

Keating Resources announced that South Dakota’s first sportsbook will open the day after...
Keating Resources announced that South Dakota’s first sportsbook will open the day after Thanksgiving 2021 in Deadwood, subject to a proposed law expected to pass by the State of South Dakota legislature by March 8. The law will allow legalized betting on sports events.(Keating Resources)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - In anticipation of the South Dakota legislature passing laws on sports betting, the state’s first sportsbook will open before the end of 2021 in Deadwood.

Keating Resources will restore the largest historic building in Deadwood--Deadwood Dicks--into an entertainment venue called “Sportsbook Deadwood.” The 35,000 square-foot-building has five levels. Renovations and restorations include adding 30 extended stay hotel suites, a 7,000 square-foot entertainment area and courtyard, meeting rooms and a day spa.

CEO Gerard Keating said the goal of his family is to “deliver the best live sporting viewing experience in the gaming industry with top design professionals involved in the design process.” Sportsbook Deadwood will open the day after Thanksgiving 2021, Keating said.

Deadwood gaming could rise from the 2020 level of $1.1 billion to $1.5 billion within 60 months, Keating said. He said the gaming market significantly underestimates the positive impact sports wagering will have on Deadwood.

“South Dakota is the state to enjoy if you like freedom and is now on the radar of the people worldwide. It is the first inning of opportunity. East Coast and West Coast states are now fly over states.”

On Dec. 4, 2020, Keating Resources bought Deadwood Dicks for $7,500,000. Since then, more than 900 cubic yards of debris from the structure. The City of Deadwood City approved the last available liquor license in town for the facility on Feb. 16. Keating said that the company is in discussions with several known experienced gaming operators to operate the venue.

