Family Gras headlines weekend festivities at Washington Pavilion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Mardi Gras extravaganza will provide an array of entertaining games and activities on Feb. 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion.

During Family Gras, participants will be treated to some magic and will have the opportunity to make masks and be creative.

The movie America’s Musical Journey is also going to be played and is part of free family-friendly activities centered around Mardi Gras.

