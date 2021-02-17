Advertisement

Family Gras headlines weekend festivities at Washington Pavilion

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Mardi Gras extravaganza will provide an array of entertaining games and activities on Feb. 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion.

During Family Gras, participants will be treated to some magic and will have the opportunity to make masks and be creative.

The movie America’s Musical Journey is also going to be played and is part of free family-friendly activities centered around Mardi Gras.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on...
UPDATE : More blackouts could be coming Wednesday
Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Police: Rapid City woman, 82, likely targeted in killing
A South Dakota couple will get a free wedding from a variety of local vendors from the Sioux...
South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

The path to sobriety
The path to sobriety
The 100,000-square-foot anchor to the mall has been co-listed with Sioux Falls-based Bender...
Former Sears space listed for lease – and not as retail space
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
GOP lawmakers try to increase scrutiny on ballot initatives
These cold temperatures are also affecting wind turbines. Officials say it's not the main...
Wind turbines affected by cold temperatures
The project would rename the area the Jacobson Plaza at Falls Park. The new additions would sit...
$2 million donation could bring ice skating, new playground downtown