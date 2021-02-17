Advertisement

Former Sears space listed for lease – and not as retail space

The 100,000-square-foot anchor to the mall has been co-listed with Sioux Falls-based Bender...
The 100,000-square-foot anchor to the mall has been co-listed with Sioux Falls-based Bender Commercial Real Estate Services and the Chicago office of JLL, a commercial real estate and property management firm.(SiouxFalls.Business)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The former Sears location at The Empire Mall might not be filled or redeveloped by a retailer.

In keeping with nationwide trends, property owner Simon is open to filling it with other uses, which could include health care or office space.

The 100,000-square-foot anchor to the mall has been co-listed with Sioux Falls-based Bender Commercial Real Estate Services and the Chicago office of JLL, a commercial real estate and property management firm.

“There’s really been a transition of a lot of big-box retail to health care across the country, and their first task was to let us get it in front of really all the providers in town that could look at it, and we did that, and there’s some interest,” founder Michael Bender said.

Since Sears closed in September 2018, temporary tenants have leased the space.

Read the full story on SiouxFalls.Business.

