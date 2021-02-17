Advertisement

GOP lawmakers try to increase scrutiny on ballot initatives

South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)
South Dakota State Capitol (FILE)(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota lawmakers have advanced a pair of proposals aimed at increasing scrutiny on voter-backed ballot initiatives.

Republican legislators argued that a series of proposals would test the initiatives before they make it on the ballot and help make sure that voter-passed laws will not be gutted.

They say it would help avoid situations where a voter-passed constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana was struck down by a circuit court.

But after years of voters wrestling with the Legislature over ballot-passed laws, advocates for ballot initiatives say the proposals threaten the rights of voters to directly shape their government.

