Gradual Warm Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- For the first time since Saturday afternoon, Sioux Falls got above 0 degrees! We’ll all top out in positive territory today. Overnight lows tonight will fall a couple of degrees below zero which is still an improvement from the last few mornings overall.

Sunshine will be back with us on Thursday as temperatures will continue to slowly rise. We’ll be warming up much quicker in western South Dakota as places like Pierre will be back in the lower 20′s for highs whereas we’ll be in the teens around Sioux Falls. Friday’s highs will climb into the lower 20′s east and even some lower 30′s west with more sunshine.

Some extra clouds will move in to start the weekend, but that won’t prevent us from warming up because we’ll still see high temperatures rise into the upper 20′s east and even some lower 40′s around Pierre and going west! Sunday will be the first time in several days where highs will top out above freezing as some more sunshine returns.

The beginning of next week will stay dry and remain quiet. We’ll also be much warmer with highs staying above freezing throughout the first half of next week. We could even see some highs around 50 in western South Dakota!

