Highlights from 4 games in Tuesday night’s high school basketball recap

SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON, HARTFORD and TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked teams in Class “AA” both won Tuesday night. Although the Washington boys had a huge struggle on their hands at Tea Area where the Titans led by 12 in the first quarter and 37-33 at the half as Cael Lundin scored 28 points to lead both teams. But the Warriors came out strong in the 3rd quarter and went on to win 73-61, improving to 13-0 as all 5 starters were in double figures. Akok Aguer led the way with 19 points.

Brandon valley got 18 points from Jackson Hilton as the Lynx downed #5AA Harrisburg 53-38.

In girls hoops, Sydni Schetnen had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the top-ranked Warriors also beat Tea Area on their home floor 69-45. And the new #1 in Class “A” certainly played like it as West Central beat Canton 68-42, improving to 17-2. The Trojans are tied with ST. Thomas More atop the “A” rankings after beating the Cavaliers over the weekend.

