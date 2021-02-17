Advertisement

Improving Conditions

Temps Keep Going up
By Aaron Doudna
Feb. 17, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a chance of a few flurries this morning, especially in southeastern parts of the region. Other than that, it’s going to be a quiet day across the region. We’ll stay mostly cloudy in the southeast with a little more sun across the rest of the Sioux Empire. Highs will be a little warmer, as well. Almost all of us should get up into the teens this afternoon.

Temperatures will slowly keep going up through the rest of the week. By Thursday, we should see the mid to upper teens return with plenty of sunshine. We may even have a few 20s out to the west. Once Friday rolls around, more of us should be pushing the 20s! Over the weekend, the clouds will increase, but so will the temperatures. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 20s Saturday with 30s and 40s out west. By Sunday, almost all of us should make it back above freezing!

The increasing temperatures will continue into early next week. Highs Monday through Wednesday will range from the upper 30s and low 40s in the east to the upper 40s and low 50s out west! It does look like we will see a little bit of a cool down by the end of next week, but that will only drop highs back down into the low to mid 30s.

