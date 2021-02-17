Advertisement

Man pleads not guilty to killing 3 in South Dakota

36-year-old Arnson Absolu of New York pleaded not guilty before Seventh Circuit Judge Robert...
36-year-old Arnson Absolu of New York pleaded not guilty before Seventh Circuit Judge Robert Gusinsky to three counts of first-degree murder during a virtual arraignment hearing on Feb. 16, 2021.(KEVN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -RAPID CITY, S.D. - A man charged with killing three people in western South Dakota has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. Thirty-six-year-old Arnson Absolu, of New York City, pleaded not guilty in Seventh Circuit Court to three counts of first-degree murder Tuesday.

Absolu is charged in the deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser. Red Willow, from Rapid City, and Nagy, from Greeley, Colorado, were found dead Aug. 24 from multiple bullet wounds inside a car in a Rapid City park.

Zaiser’s body was found in some woods outside the city about a month later. Police have said all three killings may be related to drugs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on...
UPDATE : More blackouts could be coming Wednesday
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Police: Rapid City woman, 82, likely targeted in killing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday
The 100,000-square-foot anchor to the mall has been co-listed with Sioux Falls-based Bender...
Former Sears space listed for lease – and not as retail space

Latest News

Multiple agencies responded to a crash along Highway 38 Wednesday morning.
Authorities investigating crash in northern Sioux Falls
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
Governor Noem’s down syndrome abortion ban passes to House floor
Scientists at the Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, England, are tracking and tracing...
COVID-19 bill would scale up ability to spot virus mutations
7th Annual Frost Fest in Brookings, McCrory Gardens hosting several fun activities
7th Annual Frost Fest in Brookings, McCrory Gardens hosting several fun activities