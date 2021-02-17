Advertisement

Minneapolis beefs up security before trial in Floyd’s death

George Floyd's death shocked the nation, and has led to questioning racism and a push for police reform.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis city leaders are beefing up security plans, preparing to close streets and keeping residents and businesses informed as the trial approaches for the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday that security will be a top priority during the trial.

Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter, and jury selection in his trial begins March 8.

Up to 2,000 National Guard members and 1,100 officers from other agencies are expected to help with public safety. The city is also advising businesses to take precautions, and is working to keep residents informed.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.(Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

