No power outages reported in region Wednesday; SPP remains under alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No major blackouts have been reported in eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota Wednesday, though officials say the power grid is still feeling pressure from widespread bitter cold.

Officials with both East River Electric Power Cooperative and Missouri River Energy Services say no customers experienced blackouts Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

However, the Southwest Power Pool, which oversees the energy grid across much of the central United States, remains on Energy Emergency Alert Level 2 Wednesday - meaning consumers are asked to conserve energy to reduce the demand on the system. The Associated Press reports some areas in Nebraska may experience rolling blackouts Wednesday morning.

Many communities experienced temporary blackouts Tuesday morning after the demand for electricity on the grid exceeded the supply. The Southwest Power Pool initiated rolling blackouts to prevent the system from collapsing.

A polar vortex has plunged millions into an extended cold snap, as places as far south as Texas experienced below-zero temperatures. Officials say it has created an “unprecedented” demand for power.

East River Electric spokesperson Chris Studer says the demand on the electrical system is expected to remain high through noon on Thursday. The co-op is asking people to conserve energy when possible, and be prepared for more potential controlled interruptions to the electricity supply.

