Advertisement

NY teacher dies from COVID-19 after ‘work from home’ request denied

By WABC Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (WABC) - The family of a beloved New York teacher is blaming the local school district for her death from COVID-19 after her remote work request was denied.

Karen Johnson, 57, died Feb. 11 after a battle with COVID-19. She worked as a special education teacher for more than two decades at Albert Leonard Middle School in New Rochelle, New York.

“We lost a great woman. I love my wife very much. She was very caring,” said her husband, Robert Johnson Sr.

Karen Johnson, 57, died Feb. 11 after a battle with COVID-19. She worked as a special education...
Karen Johnson, 57, died Feb. 11 after a battle with COVID-19. She worked as a special education teacher for more than two decades at Albert Leonard Middle School in New Rochelle, New York.(Source: Johnson Family, WABC via CNN)

Mixed with their mourning, Karen Johnson’s husband and her son, Robert Johnson Jr., are left with frustration and anger.

The family feared what could happen if she continued with in-person learning at the middle school, knowing COVID-19 could have fatal consequences for her because she had medical preconditions that included asthma and obesity.

“We’ve lost something that can’t be replaced, and it’s something that we believe could have been wholly prevented had the school district taken our grievances seriously,” Robert Johnson Jr. said.

Karen Johnson wrote last August to the city school district detailing her concerns. She included a note from her doctor that read in part, “Every reasonable accommodation should be made to allow this patient to work from home.”

The acting superintendent responded two months later, writing, “The district is denying your request for an accommodation to work remotely. The district would be unable to ensure equity of instruction for all students across all classes, grade levels and buildings.”

The family can’t prove Karen Johnson contracted COVID-19 during her work at the middle school, but they say she was extra diligent about practicing safety protocols wherever she went.

“We believe that her working remotely and staying home would have prolonged her life. Them forcing her back to work, that was a risky situation,” Robert Johnson Jr. said. “This was the one time we asked for anything from the school district or from anyone in the city, and I feel like they turned their back on us.”

In a statement, the district extended its condolences to the Johnson family, but it would not comment on Karen Johnson’s case specifically. A spokesman did say administrators are aware of the concerns regarding the circumstances of her death.

A family-only virtual funeral service is scheduled for Friday.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on...
UPDATE : More blackouts could be coming Wednesday
Sioux Falls breaks 112-year-old record for low temp Monday
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Police: Rapid City woman, 82, likely targeted in killing
A South Dakota couple will get a free wedding from a variety of local vendors from the Sioux...
South Dakota couple wins free wedding from local vendors
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old

Latest News

The family can’t prove the teacher contracted COVID-19 during her work at the middle school,...
Family blames NY school district for special education teacher's death from COVID-19
Gas pipeline in South Dakota
Gov. Noem urges Biden to change course on fuel sources after rolling blackouts
- Leo Buscaglia
COMMENTARY: Be kind. It doesn’t cost a thing!
SD Lawmakers debate stricter approach to ballot measures