Officials to hold briefing to discuss Ravnborg investigation

South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg(South Dakota Attorney General Office)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials will hold a press conference Thursday in Pierre to discuss the investigation into a fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

The briefing, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT, will feature Sully County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell, who is overseeing the case and is ultimately behind the decision on whether to press charges in the case.

Ravnsborg struck and killed Joseph Boever on the night of Sept. 12 on Highway 14 just west of Highmore. Boever was walking alongside the highway. Ravnsborg told investigators he thought he had struck a deer, and did not realize he hit a man until he returned the next morning to retrieve his car and found Boever’s body.

A crash report said Ravnsborg was “distracted” prior to the crash, but did not explain what the distraction was. Ravnsborg has stated he does not believe he committed a crime.

Officials involved in the investigation have been tight-lipped about the details. Sovell has not responded to repeated requests for comment from Dakota News Now and other news outlets.

Boever’s family has repeatedly expressed frustration over the protracted nature of the investigation, as has Gov. Kristi Noem.

Officials have not specified the reason behind Thursday’s briefing.

Dakota News Now will livestream the briefing on our website and on our Facebook page.

Joseph Boever (submitted photo)
Joseph Boever (submitted photo)(Submitted photo)

