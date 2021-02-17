Selland honored again and the Jacks stay unbeaten in Summit League play

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State forward Myah Selland is Summit League Player of the Week for the 6th time this season which is the second most in league history.

The Letcher native averaged 24 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists per game as she led the Jackrabbits to a pair of wins over Oral Roberts. She was also named National Mid-Major Player of the Week. The Jacks lead the league with an 10-0 mark and are 17-2 overall. And head coach Aaron Johnston likes how his team is playing. “We took care of the ball, we had great spacing, great rhythm, great looks. So I feel good about what we did and I think going forward it will continue to happen for us. We’re a better team today than we were a week ago and that’s what we want to keep doing. I like the way we played and I’m excited trying to move forward.”

Myah had 30 points in the win yesterday at Oral Roberts... Her team continues the road trip with 2 more games at North Dakota State before they are back to the friendly confines of Frost Area.

