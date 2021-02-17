Advertisement

Senate rejects loans for victims of disasters

Black Hawk neighborhood amid ground collapse (file photo, KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. - State senators have rejected a bill that would have helped residents who lost their homes when the ground collapsed in a Black Hawk neighborhood and exposed an abandoned mine last year.

The legislation that failed Tuesday afternoon would have allowed residents affected by disasters to get low interest or no interest loans from the South Dakota Housing Authority.

Fifteen families lost their homes when when a sinkhole exposed an old gypsum mine in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood in April 2020.  

Sen. David Johnson told colleagues that half the homeowners affected have filed for bankruptcy. 

