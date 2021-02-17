Senate rejects loans for victims of disasters

PIERRE, S.D. - State senators have rejected a bill that would have helped residents who lost their homes when the ground collapsed in a Black Hawk neighborhood and exposed an abandoned mine last year.

The legislation that failed Tuesday afternoon would have allowed residents affected by disasters to get low interest or no interest loans from the South Dakota Housing Authority.

Fifteen families lost their homes when when a sinkhole exposed an old gypsum mine in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood in April 2020.

Sen. David Johnson told colleagues that half the homeowners affected have filed for bankruptcy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.