Sioux Falls mom and daughter grateful for COVID-19 antibody treatment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend downward in South Dakota. Health care providers at Sanford believe some of that has to do with the COVID antibody treatment. It’s being administered to some high-risk COVID-19 patients through infusions.

Since November, around 500 infusions have been administered at the Sioux Falls Medical Center. A local mother and daughter believe the antibody treatment is the reason they are now on the mend.

Jeanne Carlsen feels thankful to be sitting next to her daughter and grandchild. In January, they both tested positive for COVID-19 and received antibody therapy.

“Both of them were picking up a little bit more speed than they had been, which was pretty much bedridden at that point,” said Carlsen.

The goal of the treatment is to prevent high-risk COVID patients from becoming severely ill.

“They’ve actually been proven very effective in reducing hospitalizations rates and mortality in high-risk COVID positive patients. Even when these patients are admitted into the hospital the level of service has been significantly lower,” said Andrea Baker, Sanford Health Infusion Services Manager.

Lauren Jennings has a primary immunodeficiency. Her daughter, Kenzie Douglas has also dealt with health issues.

“I get viruses very easy and with the rest of my health issues, I think that they were trying to make it so that I didn’t have to go to the hospital and I believe it did keep me out of the hospital and same with my daughter,” said Jennings.

“And it probably has been lifesaving for her,” said Carlsen.

During treatment, patients receive an infusion of monoclonal antibodies.

“The thought behind that is that these antibodies may help limit the amount of virus in the body. Then this could give the patient’s body more time to learn how to make its own antibodies,” said Baker.

“Here at Sanford we’re given two different kinds currently, Regeneron and the bamlanivimab from Eli Lilly,” she added.

“I think it helped with the long-term symptoms like my mom said. Like I was really worried about my mom like dying,” said Douglas.

The family is just grateful for the positive outcome.

After a patient receives a positive COVID-19 test, the result will be shared in Sanford’s electronic medical record (EMR). A Sanford nurse will review the EMR which also includes patient-specific risk factors to determine if the patient meets the criteria to receive the antibody treatment.

You can also talk with your primary care provider for more information.

