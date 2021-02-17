Advertisement

Sioux Falls police arrest man in connection to October fatal shooting

Marcus Jerell Anderson
Marcus Jerell Anderson(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 32-year-old man is behind bars in connection to a shooting in eastern Sioux Falls that left one man dead.

Marcus Jerell Anderson was arrested for first-degree manslaughter Wednesday, according to Lt. Terrance Matia of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police arrested Anderson in connection to a shooting that took place Oct. 21 in eastern Sioux Falls.

Anderson was at his home babysitting his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son when the woman’s ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Jarell King, showed up. Matia said an altercation took place, during which Anderson pulled out a gun and shot King in the upper torso. King was taken to a hospital, where he died Nov. 7.

Matia said progress on the investigation was slow due to the circumstances of the disagreement. Police had to wait for forensics before they could gather all the evidence.

A $500,000 warrant for manslaughter and felony possession of a firearm was issued for Anderson on Feb. 10. He was arrested Wednesday morning.

