Advertisement

South Dakota to lower vaccination age to 65 next week

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials are preparing to again lower the age threshold for COVID-19 vaccinations in South Dakota as active cases once again declined Wednesday.

Starting Monday, South Dakotans over the age of 65 will be able to get vaccinated, according to Dept. of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. Currently, people 70 and older are able to receive the vaccine.

Officials reported 95 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though active cases fell by over 100 to 2,072.

There were no new deaths reported. The state’s total remained at 1,844.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease also declined, falling by three to 94.

A total of 107,340 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, an increase of over 2,000 from the previous day. Over 51,000 of those have received both vaccines needed to maximize immunity.

Malsam-Rysdon said the state’s allotment of weekly vaccine will increase by over 13% next week to 17,650 doses.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All this frigid weather is affecting utilities in the area. South Dakotans are being called on...
UPDATE : More blackouts could be coming Wednesday
RCPD investigates murder of elderly woman with throat slit
Police: Rapid City woman, 82, likely targeted in killing
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The 100,000-square-foot anchor to the mall has been co-listed with Sioux Falls-based Bender...
Former Sears space listed for lease – and not as retail space
These cold temperatures are also affecting wind turbines. Officials say it's not the main...
Wind turbines affected by cold temperatures

Latest News

4 killed in crash near Wagner
7th Annual Frost Fest in Brookings Feb. 19-21.
Warmup expected just in time for 7th Annual Frost Fest
Customers are asked to conserve energy because of the extreme cold the region is experiencing.
No power outages reported in region Wednesday; SPP remains under alert
Black Hawk neighborhood amid ground collapse (file photo, KOTA)
Senate rejects loans for victims of disasters