South Dakota to lower vaccination age to 65 next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials are preparing to again lower the age threshold for COVID-19 vaccinations in South Dakota as active cases once again declined Wednesday.

Starting Monday, South Dakotans over the age of 65 will be able to get vaccinated, according to Dept. of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon. Currently, people 70 and older are able to receive the vaccine.

Officials reported 95 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though active cases fell by over 100 to 2,072.

There were no new deaths reported. The state’s total remained at 1,844.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease also declined, falling by three to 94.

A total of 107,340 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, an increase of over 2,000 from the previous day. Over 51,000 of those have received both vaccines needed to maximize immunity.

Malsam-Rysdon said the state’s allotment of weekly vaccine will increase by over 13% next week to 17,650 doses.

